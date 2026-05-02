Riteish’s film Raja Shivaji box office Day 1 collection

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Mumbai: The Indian Actor Riteish Deshmukh’s Film Raja Shivaji was released and brought to the big screens for the public’s entertainment and knowledge in both Marathi and Hindi yesterday. It is said that this film is the most expensive Marathi film ever made at RS 100 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji made an impressive start and reportedly collected RS 11.70 crore net in India on its opening day. The film in Marathi language could gain more collection than in Hindi, it records as RS 8.75 crore and RS 2.95 crore respectively. The historical action drama achieved this milestone across just 1,941 shows.

The film had collected Rs 5.14 crore gross from advance booking. The original language, Marathi had got Rs 4.25 crore gross alone.

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It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. The film’s key roles are played by Riteish, Genelia, their son Rahyl and Riaan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

The film has surpassed Sairat and Timepass 2 which had collected an estimated Rs 3.60 crore Nett on their opening days.