Riteish’s film Raja Shivaji box office collection slows down for Day 4

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh’s film ‘Raja Shivaji’ was released in theatres on March 1 for public viewing. The film has been released in both Marathi and Hindi. Made at a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, it is said to be the most expensive Marathi film ever produced.

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji reportedly collected a net Rs 5.6 crore in India on the fourth day. The film in Marathi language continued to perform better and gain more collection than in Hindi, it records as Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 1.35 crore respectively. The historical action drama achieved this milestone across just 5,145 shows on this day.

In the Marathi, the morning shows began with 12.17% occupancy, climbing to 39.83% in the afternoon. Evening shows reached 42.33%, while night shows peaked at 46.67%.

The Hindi, the film had 5.31% occupancy in the morning, followed by 10.85% audience turnout in the afternoon. Evening shows witnessed 13.46% occupancy and night shows peaked at 15%.

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The film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 46.95 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 39.50 crore.

The film had collected Rs 5.14 crore gross from advance booking. The original language, Marathi had got Rs 4.25 crore gross alone.

It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

The film has surpassed Sairat and Timepass 2 which had collected an estimated Rs 3.60 crore Nett on their opening days.