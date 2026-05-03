Riteish’s film Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 2

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh’s film ‘Raja Shivaji’ was released in theatres on March 1 for public viewing. The film has been released in both Marathi and Hindi. Made at a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, it is said to be the most expensive Marathi film ever produced.

According to Sacnilk, Raja Shivaji reportedly collected a net Rs 10.55 crore in India on the second day. The film in Marathi language continued to perform better and gain more collection than in Hindi, it records as Rs 7.15 crore and Rs 3.40 crore respectively. The historical action drama achieved this milestone across just 6,275 shows.

The film’s total domestic net collection has reached Rs 21.90 crore, while the gross collection stands at Rs 26.06 crore.

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The film had collected Rs 5.14 crore gross from advance booking. The original language, Marathi had got Rs 4.25 crore gross alone.

It is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. The film’s key roles are played by Riteish, Genelia, their son Rahyl and Riaan, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

The film has surpassed Sairat and Timepass 2 which had collected an estimated Rs 3.60 crore Nett on their opening days.