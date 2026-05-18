Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ becomes highest grossing Marathi film, mints Rs 114.8 crore worldwide

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Mumbai : Actor Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raja Shivaji has become the highest-grossing Marathi film, beating the lifetime collection of ‘Sairat’ at the box office.

The makers of Raja Sivaji shared the global box office collection of the movie after the movie was released on May 1. The global box office collection of the film stands at Rs 114.8 crore.

According to Jio Studios, the collection of the movie after two weeks and the third weekend stands at Rs 109.9 crore in India, in addition to Rs 4.9 crore overseas.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Jio Studios called Raja Shivaji the “highest-grossing Marathi film ever” while sharing the collection of the movie.

Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical epic ‘Raja Shivaji’ delivered a thunderous start at the box office, rewriting record books for Marathi cinema with a massive Rs 23.90 crore opening weekend.

The film, which was released on May 1, emerged as the biggest opening day grosser ever for a Marathi film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

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According to Adarsh, the film has shown “super-strong” momentum since its release. Backed by the Maharashtra Day holiday, ‘Raja Shivaji’ opened to an impressive Rs 12.40 crore on Friday, followed by a solid Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh.

It also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte. A special appearance by Salman Khan has drawn enthusiastic reactions from audiences in theatres.

Notably, the film also marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia’s son, Rahyl. Technically, the film has been praised for its scale and execution. Cinematography by Santosh Sivan and score by Ajay-Atul have contributed significantly to its cinematic appeal.

Also Read : Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 17, crosses Rs 100 crore gross

(ANI)