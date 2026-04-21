Riteish Deshmukh gets emotional at Raja Shivaji trailer launch, calls it a 10-year dream

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Mumbai: Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh turned visibly emotional at the trailer launch of Raja Shivaji, a film he says has been a decade in the making. The historical drama, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is set to hit theatres worldwide on May 1 in both Marathi and Hindi.

Speaking at the event, Riteish recalled how his journey with the film began back in 2016. “I wanted to play Shivaji Maharaj, but things didn’t fall into place. Then I tried again, and COVID happened,” he shared, pausing as he fought back tears. He added that it felt like destiny had its own timing. “It was as if Shivaji Maharaj was telling me to wait. And when the film finally started in 2023, I knew it was the right moment.”

The most heartfelt moment came when he spoke about his wife, Genelia Deshmukh. Thanking her for standing by him, he said, “Anyone can dream, but having someone who believes in your dream makes all the difference.” Genelia, standing beside him, was also seen wiping away tears.

The emotional atmosphere extended beyond the couple. Sanjay Dutt, who plays Afzal Khan in the film, spoke about his bond with Riteish, calling him family and saying there was never a question of refusing the role. Abhishek Bachchan echoed the sentiment, adding that he would always show up whenever Riteish called.

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Adding lighter moments to the evening, Vidya Balan joked about initially wondering why she wasn’t approached sooner for the project, while Boman Irani shared a humorous anecdote about being asked to skip makeup for a more natural look.

Despite the laughter, the underlying emotion remained strong. For Riteish, Raja Shivaji is more than just a film it represents years of persistence, belief, and support from those closest to him.

Produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and presented by Jio Studios, the film promises to bring the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj to the big screen with scale and sincerity.

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