Rishi Kapoor’s final film Sharmaji Namkeen poster unveiled, on his 69th birth anniversary

Mumbai: On the occasion of late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary, the poster of his final film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, has been unveiled.

The poster was shared on the official Instagram handle of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment on Saturday morning.

In the photograph, the veteran actor is seen holding a briefcase. He is smiling ear-to-ear as he walks on an empty road dressed in a brown sweater paired with a green muffler and black pants.

Alongside the poster, the caption read: “We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film — Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor.

“As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film.”

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. He battled leukemia. He was 67.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the film’s poster on her Instagram, as well.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepped in after Kapoor’s demise.

“A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi Ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light hearted, coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man,” the caption shared in the new poster starring Paresh Rawal was also shared by the banner.

Presented by Excel Entertainment, a Macguffin Pictures Production, directed by debut director Hitesh Bhatia. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Honey Trehan, Abhishek Chaubey and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia.