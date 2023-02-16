Rishab shetty wins most promising actor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023

Kantara star Rishab Shetty won the Most Promising Actor Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award 2023. The actor received the honor for his outstanding performance in the 2017 Kannada film. Kantara was not only praised by critics but also emerged as one of the biggest pan-India blockbuster of 2022.

Mumbai will host the award ceremony on February 20. The international award has been announced, and actor-director Rishab Shetty, who is recognized all over the world with the film Kantara, will receive the award at the Taj Land End Hotel. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festval is one of them and many talents are honored with this award every year.

The story Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Bangalore when he met Sandalwood stars including Rishab Shetty, Yash and late Puneeth Rajkummar’s wife among others. Sharing his experience, the Kantara star told TOI, “We spoke about what is happening in the Kannada film industry as well as the entertainment industry as a whole. He also took a note about the demands from the industry.”

Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/M95vv2cJk2 — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) February 13, 2023

“We spoke a lot and most importantly, he listened to us. Of course we spoke about Kantara and the impact a rooted story had left on the audience worldwide. He congratulated us for doing a film that represents our culture. He mentioned Kantara several times and it felt surreal, “ he further added.