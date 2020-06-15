Riddhima Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.(Photo: IANS)

Riddhima Kapoor introduces ‘Doodle Kapoor’ on social media

By IANS

Mumbai: The late Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Monday shared the arrival of a new dog into her family. They have named the pet “Doodle Kapoor”.

Riddhima introduced the furry new family member with an Instagram video, captioning it: “New addition to the family – Doodle Kapoor,” Riddhima captioned the video.

Apart from Doodle, the Kapoors also own an English mastiff. A few days ago, actress Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures that showed her cuddling and kissing Ranbir’s pet dog.

Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

 

You might also like
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput planned to get married in November?

Nation

Postmortem Report Of Sushant Singh Rajput, Find The Details Of How He Died

Nation

Sushant’s Police Officer Brother-in-law Suspects Foul Play

State

Odisha CM, other leaders condole Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.