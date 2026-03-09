Ricky Martin grooves to Punjabi hit ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’ at T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony

Advertisement

Ahemdabad: International pop icon Ricky Martin delighted fans as he danced to the popular Punjabi number “Oh Ho Ho Ho” by Sukhbir Singh during the closing ceremony of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final.

The colourful ceremony was held on Sunday (March 8) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the finals between the India national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team.

During the musical celebration, Sukhbir Singh’s track electrified the crowd with his well-known bhangra number “Oh Ho Ho Ho,” which had the audience on its feet in no time. Also in the performance lineup for the event, Ricky Martin was spotted having a good time with the song and dancing to its beat, providing an infectious moment that drew attention from those attending.

Later, videos from the stadium went viral on social media, showing the global pop star vibing with a Punjabi hit while tens of thousands of fans stood outside cheering.

It had a mix of internationally known artists and Indian ones performing during the closing ceremony. An iconic number by famous Indian singer Falguni Pathak performed in the event and made it even more dazzling before the final started.

Advertisement

Ricky Martin, meanwhile, performed some of his well-known songs, turning the event into a high-energy entertainment and a great heartthrob spectacle for fans of cricket or music.

The vibrant ceremony integrated cricket, music, and culture into one dazzling event that kicked off the grand finale of the tournament, providing fans with an unforgettable moment of entertainment alongside the sporting highlights.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)