Richa Chadha’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ script selected for Gotham Week

By IANS
Girls Will Be Girls
Mumbai: This year’s ‘Gotham Week has selected ‘Richa Chadha’s script of her production venture ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ as part of the international features section. The actress hopes to be able to find “like-minded” investors and collaborators to make the “exciting film”.

Gotham Week is an annual event that brings together storytellers from films, television, and audio and is sponsored by Netflix, Amazon Studios, Audible, SAGindie and WarnerMedia. It will be held virtually this year around September 19-24.

‘Girls will be Girls’ is an Indo-French co-production between Pushing Burtons Studio (Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal), Crawling Angel Films (Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan), and Dolce Vita Films (Claire Chassagne).

Richa said: “We hope to be able to find like-minded investors and collaborators at Gotham Week to join us in making this exciting film. It is a fresh and feminist story, and I believe Shuchi is a new voice in Indian cinema.”

The team recently wrapped up shoot for a pitch video/teaser, and hoping it will help with fundraising at Gotham Week.

Shuchi Talati, who has been roped in to direct the film, added: “Girls Will Be Girls deals with gendered power dynamics and female sexuality and I’ve always thought the story would resonate internationally so I’m really happy about this selection.”

Talati added: “I hope Gotham Week will be a launchpad for us as we fundraise and build a mostly female crew. I hope people reach out to us.”

