Richa Chadha pens sweet birthday wish for boyfriend Ali Fazal

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha took to her Instagram handle today to share a reel of herself with partner Ali Fazal, wishing him Happy Birthday. She also penned a beautiful note for him that reads, “You know, that one person with whom you lock eyes and can converse without words even in a room full of people? That.” “@alifazal9 Happiest birthday to the best human. am gonna get back to not using language” Richa added.

In the clip, the Fukrey actor can be seen caressing Richa’s hair making her giggle over his act.

Have a look:

Earlier today, Richa surprised Ali by visiting the sets of his upcoming movie. The actor is currently shooting for Khufiya and the actress decided to be with him on his birthday. She took a flight to Delhi and surprised Ali on his special day.

On being asked about their marriage, Ali once told to Bombay Times in an interview that when the time is right and things seem to have settle down, hopefully, they will announce a news regarding the matter and the new world will celebrate with them. He also said that he don’t know what kind of wedding celebration it will be, considering the new norms.

On the work front, Richa will soon be seen in her upcoming web series Inside Edge S3, and Six Suspects. Ali on the other hand, has a big Hollywood release Death on the Nile lined up. The movie also stars Gal Gadot.