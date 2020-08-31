Rhea said the truth! Sushant Singh Rajput had admitted of suffering from claustrophobia and insomnia; old interview goes viral

Rhea said the truth! Sushant Singh Rajput had admitted of suffering from claustrophobia and insomnia; old interview goes viral

Every single day the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is taking new turns and tweets. In her recent interview, his girlfriend Recently Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that the late actor was suffering from claustrophobia and insomnia and he was scared of flying in plains. Several people said that Rhea was saying lies. Even, Sushant Singh’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also disapproved Rhea’s allegation by sharing a video where Sushant Singh was flying a plain.

However, an old interview of Sushant Singh has now come to the fore again where the actor himself had admitted that he had claustrophobia and insomnia.

In 2015, Sushant Singh had shared three things during the interview with a channel. Out of the three things, he had said two truths and one lie. He had said 1) I have claustrophobia, 2) I sleep six hours a day and 3) I am a terrible singer. But soon he said that the second point was wrong. I have insomnia and I cannot sleep more than two hours a day.

On the other hand, Rhea had claimed that during their Europe trip, Sushant Singh popped a pill ‘Modafinil’ before their flight to overcome claustrophobia.

Ankita Lokhande, however, had quashed Rhea Chakraborty’s allegation sharing a video of actor flying a plane. “Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you,” she captioned the video while sharing it on her Instagram.