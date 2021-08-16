Rhea Kapoor shares first picture from her secret marriage with Karan Bhoolani

By KalingaTV Bureau
rhea kapoor wedding
Image credit- Instagram/ rheakapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor recently shared a photo of herself and hubby Karan Bhoolani on her Instagram page.

The couple reportedly had a secret wedding on Saturday at her father’s house. In the photo Rhea can be seen holding hands with Karan, while dressed in ethnic outfits.

She captioned the image, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.”

 

Due to the Covid guidelines, the marriage ceremony was attended by limited people; from close friends to family members. Rhea’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, Aunt Maheep Kapoor were all part of the wedding.

Being close friends to Rhea, Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal also joined in her big day.

Karan has worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role.

