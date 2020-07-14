RGV to cast Rourkela’s Apsara Rani, Nabarangpur’s Wazid Rock as lead pair of Bollywood film ‘Thriller’

Bhubaneswar: Ram Gopal Varma, who had lately earned flak from Odia Twitteratis for his derogatory remarks on Odisha has announced name of the protagonist of his upcoming film ‘Thriller’. While Apsara Rani from Rourkela will be the leading lady, Nabarangpur district born Wazid Rock to share screen with the beauty as the lead actor.

Taking to Twitter RGV said: “In the two lead actors from THRILLER apsara_rani is from Odisha’s Rourkela and rock_kacchi is from Odisha’s Nabarangpur”

As per reports, Rock was born in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district. He was brought up in this town until the age of 10 years. Later, he shifted to Kolhapur of Maharastra along with his parents.

Young Rock started his modelling career in Kolhapur. He earned the title Mr University in 2016-17 in his College and later won the title Mr Maharashta. He also owns an eatery.

Rock’s maternal uncle’s house is at Gandhi Chowk of Umerkote. After knowing about his casting in the RGV film locals of this town in Nabarangpur district have conveyed their happiness over the achievement.

Earlier RGV had announced name of Apsara Rani of Odisha as the leading lady of the film. However, he had been trolled on social media for writing about his ignorance about Odisha.