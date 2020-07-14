RGV picks another talent from Odisha for his next ‘Thriller’

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma has picked another talent from Odisha to star in his new film ‘Thriller’.

Varma in his Twitter handle informed that he has selected Rock Kacchi from Odisha to star opposite Apsara.”Thanks to @Apsara Rani I realised about Odisha and now I discovered another talent from Odisha called Rock and I cast him opposite Apsara Rani in THRILLER,@Rock Kacchi,” tweeted RGV.


Reacting to the golden opportunity of making his Bollywood debut, Rock said that this is the best moment of his life and thanked the director. “This is the Best moment of my life thanks to you sir can’t describe with words.god has given me another father with all the love and affection towards me Love you soo much @RGVzoomin @ApsaraRani,” wrote Rock in his Twitter handle.

Last week, Varma gave the news of his upcoming project and introduced Anketa Maharana of Odisha. In a series of Twitter posts he praised the actress and informed she will be seen playing the lead character of Apsara Rani in the movie.

Meanwhile, netizens are seen welcoming the new talents by following them on social media in large numbers.

