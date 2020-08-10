RGV directed Odisha’s Apsara Rani acted ‘Thriller’ To Release On August 14; Details here

thriller rgv movie release date
By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Ram Gopal Varma’s much hyped flick ‘Thriller’ that casts Odisha’s Apsara Rani as its leading lady will be released on August 14. This is first film of Ankita Maharana, who was given the screen name Apsara Rani for the film with RGV. The film casts Odisha’s Rock Kacchi opposite Apsara.

RGV declared about it on his Twitter handle. The movie will be available on online platforms rgvworldtheatre.com and ShreyasET.com. from 9 pm of August 14 onwards. The movie can be watched at 200/- per view and overseas 9.99 USD as  per the twitter post.

Acknowledging the release, Apsara Rani re-tweeted RGV’s post and expressed her happiness. She wrote, “Wow I can’t wait for all my people to watch my THRILLER.”

Odisha netizens came to know about ‘Thriller’ first from RGV’s Twitter post about introducing the actress. On July 10, while telling about Apsara also wrote that he had never thought of Odisha as a talent hub for the film industry.

