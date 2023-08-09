Renowned Malayalam film director Siddique dies of heart attack at 68

Renowned Malayalam film director Siddique passed away on Tuesday night in a private hospital. A stalwart in the film industry, Siddique, aged 68, had been undergoing treatment for lifestyle-related ailments for a few weeks. Tragically, his health took a turn for the worse on Monday when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Siddique’s journey in the entertainment world started as a mimicry artist before he ventured into scriptwriting. He marked his directorial debut with the movie ‘Pappan Priyapette Pappan’ in 1986. In 1989, his collaboration with Lal led to the creation of the blockbuster film ‘Ramjirao Speaking.’ This successful partnership gave rise to a string of hits, including ‘In Harihara Nagar,’ ‘Godfather,’ ‘Vietnam Colony,’ and ‘Kabooliwala.’

In 1996, Siddique embarked on an independent directorial path with ‘Hitler,’ starring the superstar Mammooty. Over the years, he directed approximately 15 films, a majority of which achieved great success. Notably, in 2011, he achieved triumph with the Bollywood adaptation of his own Malayalam creation, ‘Bodyguard,’ starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

His final cinematic endeavor was the 2020 release ‘Big Brother,’ featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. Siddique’s persona was characterized by humility and a modest disposition, endearing him to the film fraternity.

The final rites for the master director will take place on Wednesday. Before that, his body will lie in state at an indoor stadium from Wednesday morning until noon, allowing the public to pay their respects.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised Siddique for his ability to transform everyday issues into immensely popular films. Vijayan remarked that Siddique’s cinematic craftsmanship will be forever etched in the memories of those who have enjoyed his works, and his passing is an irreparable loss to Kerala.