‘Remembering’ Sushant: Late actor’s Insta account memorialised

Mumbai: Instagram memorialised the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s account on Friday by adding the word “Remembering” in his profile bio.

The actor was found hanging in his residence on June 14, and his last rites were performed in the city a day later. Mumbai Police is currently investigating the untimely demise of the young actor.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s team has come up with a website that talks about the late actor’s thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes that he wanted to share with his fans.