Release date of sixth season of ‘The Chosen’ unveiled

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The sixth season of Prime Video’s ‘The Chosen’ will be out on November 15.

On Friday, the streamer and 5&2 Studios announced and unveiled the release date, along with a teaser image for the upcoming season. You can see it full below.

Season 6 will premiere with a three-episode launch on November 15, followed by weekly episode releases continuing through December 6. As previously announced, the season 6 finale and the season 7 premiere are set for a theatrical release. The finale of season 6 is slated to hit theatres in spring 2027, as per Deadline.

In addition to the U.S., the new season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, and Latin America

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“Everyone knows the basics of this part of the story, but not everyone knows the ‘why’ of the crucifixion and the extraordinary events of these 24 hours,” said Dallas Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of 5&2 Studios and Creator/Executive Producer of The Chosen.

Dallas added, “We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind.”

Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus alongside Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

(Source: ANI)