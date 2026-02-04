Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai Honors Sentimental Value, Sirat, and Hamnet

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Red Lorry Film Festival (RLFF) is set to return to Mumbai for its third edition, featuring a strong lineup of award-winning global films.

Set to begin in March, the festival will bring some of the most talked-about international films to Indian movie buffs.

This year, the festival is set to showcase multiple films that have gained attention at major award events, including the Oscars, BAFTAs, Cesars (France), and Goya Awards (Spain).

Leading the lineup are three major titles: ‘Sentimental Value,’ ‘Sirat,’ and ‘Hamnet.’ These films have received nominations at both the Academy Awards and BAFTAs, including in the Best Picture and Best International Feature categories.

Among them,’ Sentimental Value,’ directed by Joachim Trier and starring Renate Reinsve, Elle Fanning, and Stellan Skarsgard, has been one of the most talked-about European films this year. It has garnered strong recognition across several awards platforms.

The festival will also feature several films linked to France’s Cesar Awards, including ‘Case 137,’ ‘The Richest Woman in the World,’ ‘Leave One Day,’ ‘Colours of Time,’ ‘Nino,’ and ‘Sentimental Value,’ as per a release.

From Spain, RLFF will screen Goya Award-recognized films such as ‘The Portuguese House’ and ‘Sirat.’

In addition to Oscar nominees, the festival will also showcase films that were officially submitted by their respective countries for Oscar consideration. These include ‘Late Shift’ (Switzerland), ‘I’m Not Everything I Want to Be’ (Czech Republic), ‘Reedland’ (Netherlands), ‘Sound of Falling’ (Germany), ‘No Other Choice’ (South Korea), and ‘The Love That Remains’ (Iceland).

Festival passes will be available on BookMyShow. The Red Lorry Film Festival will begin on March 13 and conclude on March 15.

