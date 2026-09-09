Rebel kid Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz’s viral video sparks dating rumours

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Mumbai: A new video of YouTube sensation Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as the Rebel kid and DJ-podcaster Amin Jaz has made its way online and started a fresh discussion of their alleged relationship.

In the clip, Apoorva can be seen sharing a kiss with what appears to be DJ Amin at an event. The video has gone viral on social media as some users are convinced it marks their public debut as a couple.

As per reports, Apoorva had previously been featured as a guest on Amin’s podcast and ever since, people have been drawing links between the two, thereby fueling the dating rumor.

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Their alleged relationship first came into the spotlight when some observant fans noticed similarities between Amin and a person that Apoorva was seen with from her past interviews.

This discussion resurfaced recently, as Apoorva has not been hesitant about talking about flying from New York to Turkey to meet her boyfriend but hasn’t yet revealed his name.