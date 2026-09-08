Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘money follows my brother’ line becomes T-series song

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Mumbai: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan’s viral internet catchphrase, “Money follows my brother,” is getting a musical makeover.

The line, which came from Kishan’s podcast conversation with Raj Shamani, became a popular meme after he said he valued “pehchaan” (recognition) over money, adding that money would follow.

The clip, along with his distinctive expressions and delivery, quickly spread across social media.

Now, T-Series is turning the viral moment into an official song. The track is scheduled to release on September 11, with T-Series having already released a glimpse of its music video.

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The teaser features a mother questioning her son about his future plans, followed by Ravi Kishan’s voiceover.

The video then cuts to Kishan delivering the now-famous line, “Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows.”

The development comes after weeks of renewed online interest in Kishan, with clips from his interviews, public appearances and performances becoming meme material.