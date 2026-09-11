Ravi Kishan’s viral meme ‘Money Follows My Brother’ gets song makeover

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Mumbai: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan has been trending on social media lately for his hilarious one-liners from interviews and podcasts. From “Money follows my brother” to “Home from work” and “Jaldi, the late,” his quirky and unexpected remarks have quickly become internet favourites.

And now his viral moments have received a musical makeover. What began as one of Ravi Kishan’s most loved and widely circulated lines has now been transformed into a full-fledged musical experience with ‘Money Follows My Brother’.

‘Money Follows My Brother’ features vocals by Mellow D, Surjit Bindrakhia and Ravi Kishan, with lyrics penned by Mellow D and Shamsher Sandhu. The track is produced by Sangam Vigyaanik, while the music is composed by Mellow D, Sangam Vigyaanik and Atul Sharma. The music video is directed by Post Guru.

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Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, ‘Money Follows My Brother’ is now available on all major streaming platforms, with the official music video exclusively on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ravi was recently seen as antagonist Babban Yadav in ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’, which premiered in cinemas on September 4. He will next be seen in ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’.

(Source: ANI)