Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla joins defence forces under Agnipath Scheme

Actor turned Politician Ravi Kishan’s daughter, Ishita Shukla, will be part of the Defence Forces under the Agneepath scheme, which had earlier received a backlash. The Agnipath recruitment model was introduced by the central government with the intention of making the country’s military younger, fitter, and leaner. This programme is designed to recruit troops for the Army, Navy, and Air Force and permits youth to serve in the armed forces for four years.

Though Ravi Kishan has not shared it on social media, he has been thanking everyone for their best wishes.

The politician’s daughter, Ishita, is only 21 years old. Ravi Kishan also shared that his daughter is a cadet of the ‘7 Girl Battalion’ of the Delhi Directorate.

Since the news spread on social media, Netizens have praised Ishita for choosing a different path for herself despite being a ‘star kid’. “More power to Bahadur Ladki,” a user wrote. Another wrote, @ravikishan, aapki suputri ko Agnipath scheme main entry ke liye bht bht badhai.”

Apart from Ishita Shukla, Ravi Kishan has three more children: Riva, Tanishk, and Saksham. Of these, Riva wants to make her career acting like her father. She also did her training in filmmaking and acting. Even though she studied acting in America.