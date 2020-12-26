Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon on Saturday shared a string of pictures on Instagram, adding that she is out to recreate one of her most memorable songs. She asked fans to guess who her co-star would be in the recreation.

Going by her caption, the song Raveena refers to is “Kabhi tu chhalia lagta hai” filmed on her in her 1991 debut film “Patthar Ke Phool”, opposite Salman Khan. In the Instagram images, Raveena is seen getting her hair and make-up done by crew in PPE suits. She is seen dressed in a printed white saree with a black blouse, just as she wore in the song.

“#workmode dressed to recreate #kabhituchalialagtahai … guess with who?? #blacknwhite #saree,” actress wrote alongside the image.

It has been earlier reported that Raveena will be seen in an episode of “Bigg Boss 14”, celebrating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 55th birthday on set of the show.