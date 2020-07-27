Raveena Tandon cleans home wearing full make up: Watch

Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon was seen recently sweeping her home in Mumbai. And another interesting point was she had worn full make up when sweeping. The video has gone viral on the internet and has earned huge response.

The reason why the humble and down to earth actress had worn make up was because she was cleaning her terrace just before appearing for an interview (probably on media).

The Bollywood actor later posted it on her Instagram account. And she wrote, “Just before giving some interviews this is what I was doing and loving it!”

In the post she also explained in Hindi that there is no big deal cleaning your own house. Everybody do it. But the funny thing is doing the cleaning wearing full make up. These days reality is that we finish all the household chores and then wear the make up and go for shooting. The new normal reality is glamour for the camera. Here I’m cleaning up just before my shoot and then to look glam on camera.