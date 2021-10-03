Rave party bust: NCB arrests five more after Shahrukh Khan’s son

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau late on Sunday arrested five more youngsters in connection with the rave party busted aboard a luxury cruise liner, officials said here.

They are Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar.

Under detention since this morning, they were formally arrested and will be produced before a magistrate’s court after undergoing their medical tests.

Earlier, a Mumbai Magistrate sent three accused-arrested – Aryan Khan – the son of Shahrukh Khan, Arbaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha – to NCB custody till Monday.

They were arrested this evening and charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

They will be produced again before the court on Monday for their judicial custody, even as their lawyers plan to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High court.

(IANS)