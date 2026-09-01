Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa to hit the theatres this Novemeber

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Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Mysaa, an action thriller has finally got a release date which is November 27 this year. This film is touted as first female-led pan-India film.

The release date of this film was announced by the filmmakers with the help of social media platforms. The announcement came with a poster featuring Rashmika.

The poster gives a very powerful and fiercing energy to the leading role, this role will change the whole perspective of the actor as she has never done such feminine dominating roles yet.

The actress has also shared the poster on X captioning it as “MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming – That’s Mysaa!”

The makers of the film UnFormula Films while announcing the date wrote “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before.”

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With the release date now locked, the focus will be on the film’s teaser, trailer and further glimpses of Rashmika’s character as the November release comes closer.

Look at the post here:

MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming – That’s Mysaa! 🔥 In cinemas worldwide on 27.11.26!❤️@RawindraPulle @jakes_bejoy @unformulafilms @TSeries @tseriessouth pic.twitter.com/aaDqspvHE7 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 1, 2026