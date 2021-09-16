Rashmika Mandanna wishes to visit Odisha and explore eastern India

South-Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna hosted a live session on her official Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday to interact with her fans. In the live she mentioned that she would love to visit Odisha.

Rashmika is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with her personal and professional life events. Prior to the session she tweeted that she would come Live on Instagram and Twitter at 1:30 p.m on Wednesday. However, due to her busy schedule the event was delayed by an hour, the actress there in apologized to her fans for making them wait.

During the Live session many fans asked about her health, whereabouts and what project she is working on, etc. One among the comments read, “say something about Odisha,” to which the actress replied that she is yet to visit the state and would love to explore the eastern India someday.

Rashmika added that she has visited most of the South India and is now exploring the North India.

The expression queen, also known as the national crush, revealed that she has many interesting project lined up to release. She recently wrapped up the shoot of her Bollywood debut film ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from that she also has ‘Goodbye’ with Amitabh Bachchan on her sleeves along with Sukumar’s ‘Pushpa- The Rise’ opposite Allu Arjun.

