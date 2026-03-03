Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda share first official sangeet glimpses from ‘The night we danced as one’

Advertisement

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have released the first official photos from their enchanted sangeet ceremony held on February 24, offering fans a glimpse into the joyous pre-wedding festivities. The couple, who tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in a private ceremony in Udaipur, shared stills from their special evening titled “The night we danced as one.”

Pictures from the event, described by fans as fairytale-like and giving “Bridgerton vibes,” show both stars dressed elegantly amid romantic lighting and heartfelt celebrations. The evening featured moments filled with love, laughter, music, and dance, with the couple and their loved ones celebrating into the night.

According to the shared posts, the sangeet was not just vibrant but also deeply emotional – with the couple dancing until their feet ached, sharing intimate moments, and even shedding a few joyful tears together. Those glimpses underline how meaningful and memorable the evening was for both Rashmika and Vijay.

The photos posted by the duo across social media platforms have been widely praised by fans, who called the scenes “magical” and “dreamy,” celebrating the couple’s chemistry and personal connection. The ongoing wedding celebrations are expected to continue with a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

