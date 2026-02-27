Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda invite PM Modi to Hyderabad reception: In pics

Advertisement

New Delhi: South cinema superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to personally invite him to their grand wedding reception in Hyderabad, just days after their intimate private wedding in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.

Photos of the meeting have gone viral online, showing the couple presenting the reception invitation to the Prime Minister and offering a traditional shawl as a mark of respect. In the pictures, Rashmika wore a vibrant yellow ethnic outfit while Vijay was dressed in a crisp all-white ensemble, reflecting celebration and warmth.

The couple tied the knot on Thursday, February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at ITC Mementos Ekaaya, Udaipur, attended by close family and friends. The festivities leading up to the wedding included traditional events such as Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet, celebrating both Telugu and Kodava customs.

Following the private marriage, Vijay and Rashmika shared heartfelt posts on social media, introducing their union as “The Wedding of VIROSH” – a blending of their names – and celebrating their journey from long-time partners to husband and wife. Their first official wedding photos and messages garnered massive engagement, with millions of likes and reactions online.

The couple is now set to host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, where they will celebrate with friends from the film fraternity, colleagues, and well-wishers. During the Delhi meeting, they extended a personal invitation to PM Modi for this event.

Ahead of the wedding, PM Modi had sent warm wishes to the couple and their families in a letter, calling their union a “divinely scripted chapter” and offering blessings for a future filled with shared dreams and growth. Although he could not attend in person due to prior commitments, his message added gravitas to the celebrations.

The viral images capturing the couple and the Prime Minister have sparked excitement among fans, who continue to celebrate the newlyweds and their personal and professional milestones.