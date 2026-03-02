Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Attend Allu Sirish’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony in Hyderabad

Advertisement

Hyderabad: The pre-wedding celebrations of actor Allu Sirish and Nayanika commenced on a traditional note in Hyderabad on Sunday. The groom’s pelli koduku ceremony was held in an intimate gathering at the family residence, attended by close relatives and friends.

A key ritual in Telugu weddings, the ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, during which the groom was ceremonially bathed and anointed with turmeric and sandalwood paste. The ritual signifies purification, blessings, and the groom’s transition into married life.

Following the traditional bath, women from the extended family blessed the groom, presented gifts, and conveyed their heartfelt wishes ahead of the wedding.

The ceremony saw the gracious presence of prominent members of the Allu family, including veteran producer Allu Aravind and superstar Allu Arjun, who attended with his wife Sneha Reddy. Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were also present to bless the groom.

Adding charm to the celebrations, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marked their presence with a warm and cheerful appearance, drawing attention from fans and well-wishers.

Advertisement

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun, made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013. He is set to tie the knot with Nayanika on March 6.

Further details and visuals from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, offering a glimpse into the traditional festivities.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)