Rashmika Mandanna Thrilled To Work With Big B In “Goodbye”

By IANS
Rashmika Mandanna goodbye
Actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Mumbai: Bollywood newcomer Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with veteran Amitabh Bachchan in the film “Goodbye”. Rashmika says she never imagined she would get a chance to work with the Bollywood icon so soon in her career.

“Goodbye” is Rashmika’s second Bollywood film, after the upcoming “Mission Majnu”.

“I’m truly grateful to be working with Mr. Bachchan, and never did I think that I’d be sharing the screen space with sir so early on in my career. I am totally looking forward for the shoot to start off with him and to make as many memories as possible and have fun. I am sure to learn a lot from him,” she says.

The actress adds that she is nervous as well as excited.

“I am truly, nervously excited to start working with sir on the sets of Goodbye. This is an opportunity I wouldn’t miss for the world and I’ll make the most out of it,” she says.

Also: Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer ‘Goodbye’ Goes On Floors

Rashmika has worked in Telugu films “Geetha Govindam” and “Dear Comrade” in the past. In “Mission Majnu”, will has been cast alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

