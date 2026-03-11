Rashmika Mandanna shares Pradhanam and Mehendi pictures on Instagram

Advertisement

Hyderabad: Actress Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared beautifully captured Pradhanam and Mehendi pictures yesterday.

The picture slide starts with the newly married couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarokonda in which Rashmika and husband are seen hugging each other, Rashmika face is half visible in the picture and she is seen smiling while Vijay rests his head on her forehead. In few other slides the images of the Pradhanam ceremony photoshoot with family members can be seen. After which again a picture of the couple can be seen where Vijay and Rashmika are seen holding hands and walking. Both are wearing traditional attire.

After few more slides her Mehendi ceremony pictures can be seen in wich she is seen giving a big smile and living her precious once in a lifetime moment and flexing her henna. The dress she is wearing looks very stunning, the outfit seems to be a lehenga partnered with a beautifully designed duppatta. The mehendi she got designed in her hands is minimal yet beautiful.

The post is captioned as, “It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast.. ❤️

“What a stunning piece you have created!!! @toraniofficial thank you for making it so special for us 🫶🏻”

The post was posted yesterday and has garnered 5.7 million likes and 9.1k comments. The comment section is completely spammed with red hearts and people calling them Shiva-Shakti❤️😍.

