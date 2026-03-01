Rashmika Mandanna radiates bridal glow, arrives in palki for wedding with Vijay Deverakonda

Advertisement

Udaipur: Actress Rashmika Mandanna made a stunning and memorable entrance in a traditional palki (palanquin) on Thursday, February 26, 2026, as she arrived for her wedding with actor Vijay Deverakonda, delighting fans with her radiant bridal glow and a playful wink captured in photos that have since gone viral online.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the luxury ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur, surrounded by close family and friends, blending Vijay’s Telugu Hindu rituals with Rashmika’s Kodava traditions in celebrations that have captured widespread attention across social media and entertainment news.

In the newly surfaced wedding images, Mandanna is seen seated gracefully in the palki an ornamental bridal palanquin symbolising her transition into married life smiling and striking a signature wink that quickly earned her praise online. The wedding decor, planned by RVR Eventz & Design, followed a “Periodic Era” theme rooted in heritage, with earthy tones and meaningful floral arrangements accentuating the venue’s scenic charm.

Fans also noted the intricate personal touches in the decor, including floral initials “VR” representing Vijay and Rashmika and a blend of traditional and contemporary elements meant to reflect the couple’s journey and cultural backgrounds.

The wedding ceremony was followed by joyful public appearances, with the newlyweds later greeting fans and media at Udaipur airport on February 27, 2026, walking hand in hand and acknowledging well-wishers with folded hands and flying kisses.

A grand wedding reception is planned for March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad, where the couple is expected to celebrate with members of the film fraternity and close friends from across India.

