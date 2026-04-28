Rashmika Mandanna is all set to return as presenter at Anime Awards 2026

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Mumbai: Indian Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to return as presenter at Anime Awards 2026 after her 2024 milestone as the first Indian presenter at the ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna return will mark another notable moment for Indian representation at a global platform that aims to showcase storytelling, creativity and the growing influence of anime culture.

The event is going to be the 10th edition of Global Anime Awards in Tokyo, Japan on May 23, The Weeknd will also join the event as the presenter.

This ceremony honours excellence in anime across categories, will also feature international.

The presenter and the host lineup has been announced by ‘animeawards.official’ on Instagram. The list includes Asuka, Danna, Enako, Gigguk, Hannah, Jon, Lauren, Mitorizu, Nyvi, RZA, Sally, and many more.

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The two big fan bases presence will bring together cinema and music on the same international stage.

Rashmika’s upcoming films are Myssa in which she will be featured as a warrior woman, Cocktail 2 in which she will be featured along with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and Ranabaali, she has a packed routine right now and will also be reportedly seen with her husband Vijay Deverakonda.

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Anime Awards (@animeawards.official)