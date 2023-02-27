Rashmika Mandanna dons mini-black dress at award show, gets trolled

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the most popular stars not only in the South but also in Bollywood. Apart from her acting career, Rashmika is also known for her stunning fashion sense. However, she wore a mini-black dress to the Zee Cine Awards, and it appeared that she was mocked by internet users for changing her fashion preferences after entering Bollywood.

Popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of Rashmika’s entrance onto the red carpet. Even though the actress carried herself with grace, the online community did not appear to be impressed by her outfit. The actress looked stunning in her long-tail black gown and neatly bunted hair. Rashmika was dressed in high heels and a no-makeup look.

An Instagram user wrote, “Urfi ki biggest fan hai Rashmika.” “Chadh gya Bollywood ka nash,” another user commented.

A third user wrote, “Isko bhi bollywood me aakr expose karne ki hawa lag gayi.”

This is not the first time that Rashmika is trolled for her choice of outfit. A few months back, the actress entered an award show in her boss lady avatar. Where she wore an ivory-hued co-ord set, with minimal makeup and jewellery. As soon as the videos of her walking the red carpet surfaced on the internet, she was the target of a lot of trolls and criticism because many people compared her chic outfit to that of a karate uniform.