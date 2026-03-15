Rapper Badshah receives alleged threat linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

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New Delhi: The Indian rapper Badshah was reportedly threatened in a message suspected to be linked to the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a few days after the firing incident that happened in Haryana in the Panipat district.

A threatening note was reported to have emerged on social media, alleging that it was associated with the Bishnoi gang. The message gave a stern warning to Badshah, saying that the recent shooting in Panipat was just a preview and that the singer might get even more severe consequences if some of the demands were not fulfilled.

The note allegedly included a chilling threat that next time the target would be the rapper himself.

The same message claimed responsibility for the gunshots that were fired outside a shop in Panipat earlier this week. Although the attackers are reported to have escaped at the scene, the incident attracted attention in the near future following the threat to the rapper.

The police are working on the issue of whether the two developments are directly related or if the message was spread independently to get publicity.

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The threat has also been issued when a Haryanvi song performed by Badshah had raised a controversy in certain quarters. Some groups alleged that the song has objectionable material and that forceful measures need to be taken against the artist.

After the scandal, the rapper apologized, and the song was allegedly removed from certain websites.

The police departments have started investigating the authenticity of the threat and the identity of the individuals who sent the message. Authorities stated that they were investigating digital evidence and coordinating with local police in Haryana to investigate.

The growth has again attracted unnecessary publicity to threats by organised criminal groups against celebrities and other prominent personalities.

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