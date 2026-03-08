Rapper Badshah apologises after FIR over ‘Tateeree’ song, Haryana police issue look-out circular

Advertisement

Rapper Badshah has apologised after his Haryanvi song “Tateeree” sparked controversy, prompting police in Haryana to register a case and begin the process of issuing a look-out circular against him.

The controversy erupted after the release of the song’s music video, which critics alleged contained objectionable lyrics and visuals indecently portraying women and schoolgirls. Following complaints, police in Panchkula registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the rapper and others associated with the track.

According to officials, the case was filed under provisions related to the indecent representation of women and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities said the video also allegedly showed students in school uniforms behaving suggestively and leaving classrooms, which raised concerns among education authorities and activists.

In a separate development, a complaint was also filed in Jind after officials alleged that a Haryana Roadways bus was used in the video without permission from the transport department.

Police said they have initiated the process of issuing a look-out circular (LOC) to prevent the rapper from leaving the country while the investigation is ongoing.

Following the backlash and legal action, the controversial music video was removed from YouTube and other digital platforms.

Reacting to the controversy, Badshah issued a public apology in a video message. The rapper said he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments and expressed regret over the incident.

“I respect women deeply. If the song has hurt anyone’s feelings, I sincerely apologise,” he said, adding that he hoped people would forgive him, considering him “a son of Haryana.”

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken note of the issue and summoned the rapper for questioning regarding the allegedly objectionable content.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and members of the production team involved in the music video may also be questioned as part of the probe.

