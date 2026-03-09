Ranveer Singh’s “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” earns ₹7.5 crore in 24 hours through advance bookings

Advertisement

Mumbai: The upcoming Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has recorded a strong start at the box office even before its release. Within the first 24 hours of advance booking for paid preview shows, the film collected around ₹7.50 crore by selling nearly 1.65 lakh tickets across India.

Major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have shown the strongest response, contributing a significant share of the bookings. Smaller centres have also reported noticeable ticket sales despite the preview shows being scheduled almost two weeks before the film’s official release.

Over 75 percent of the revenue has come from national multiplex chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis, which together sold nearly 1.2 lakh tickets. As per the reports that even though these are preview bookings, the numbers are already among the highest for a Bollywood film.

Currently, the paid preview earnings are the second-highest ever for a Hindi film, just behind Stree 2, which had recorded ₹8.75 crore in preview collections. Trade analysts believe that the record could be surpassed within hours as bookings continue to rise.

Advertisement

More than 6,000 shows are already on sale for the preview day, and the number could increase to 8,000 -10,000 shows before release. With premium ticket pricing 25% to 75% higher than regular rates depending on the location – the film’s preview collections could potentially cross ₹30 to 40 crore.

Bookings for the rest of the opening weekend are yet to begin. The makers are reportedly focusing first on maximising revenue from the high-priced preview shows before opening regular weekend bookings.

Industry experts expect “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” to set new pre-sales benchmarks once full advance bookings start.