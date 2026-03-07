Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 trailer out: Actor returns fiercer in explosive spy saga

Advertisement

The trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has finally been released, giving fans a glimpse of the intense action and spying drama set to unfold in the sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the upcoming Hindi-language spy action thriller continues the story introduced in the first film. The trailer, which dropped on March 7 at 11:01 am, quickly generated massive buzz online among fans eager to see the next chapter of the story.

The film follows Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover operative whose real identity is revealed to be Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy working deep inside enemy territory. The sequel picks up from the events of the first film and promises a darker, more intense narrative filled with intelligence, revenge, and large-scale action sequences.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, who play pivotal roles in the spy thriller.

The movie is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Interestingly, the original Dhurandhar project was initially planned as a single film but was later split into two parts because of its scale and narrative complexity.

Advertisement

Set against a backdrop of international intelligence and organised crime, the franchise follows an Indian intelligence operative infiltrating criminal networks in Karachi’s Lyari area as part of a covert mission.

The sequel is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and will be released in multiple Indian languages as a pan-India project.

With its intense action sequences, larger-than-life storytelling, and Ranveer Singh’s aggressive screen presence, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood releases of the year.

Watch the trailer here: