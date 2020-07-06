Ranveer Singh turns 35, Celebrities wish oh his special day

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned 35 on Monday and celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor took to social media to wish him on his special day.

Popular for his outrageous flamboyance, Ranveer ventured into Bollywood with the 2010 romantic comedy film “Band Baaja Baaraat”. He went on to star in films like “Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela”, “Lootera”, “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “Bajirao Mastani” , “Padmaavat”, “Simmba” and “Gully Boy”.

Ranveer, who is married to actress Deepika Padukone currently awaits the release of his next “83”. The film’s release has been pushed due to the Covid outbreak in the country.

Here’s what his friends and colleagues have written on social media:

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! Tiger @RanveerOfficial… To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love! P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!?

Katrina Kaif: Happy Happy Happy @ranveersingh never stop spreading your joy… It makes the world better.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Sapne dekhta hai yeh bhi aankhen khol ke. Par unke poora hone pe aankhen khul nahi paa rahi hain. Happy birthday fellow dreamer.

Bhumi Pednekar: Happy birthday @ranveersingh… Kya bolti publiccc- @ranveersingh you’re all heart and bahut hard.

Nimrat Kaur: Happiest birthday best guy!!! May this be the year of your dreams and ours with your blinding brilliance back at the movies soon!! You’re it @RanveerOfficial. Have a raging, beautiful, massive day, year, decade!! #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh.

Vijay Varma: Happy Birthday to the magnificent @ranveersingh! May u keep ruling every stage you’re on.

Rohit Bose Roy: Happy bday my mad bro!! Stay crazy and have an even crazier year ahead!! Love and light

Shefali Shah: Happy birthday Ran. Stay crazy stay happy. Much love.

Saiyami Kher: #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh Waiting to watch the natraj shot and many more knockout performances from you. Keep entertaining @RanveerOfficial.

Rakulpreet Singh: Stay your crazy mad self always. Happy bdayyyyy my fav @ranveersingh.

Gulshan Devaiah: Breaking news!!!Just do some Ranveer Singh!! Scientific community from around the world unanimously agree that he kills the corona virus Microbe !! Happy birthday to the certified covid killer @RanveerOfficial “Ranveer In toh CoroNil”#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh.

Divya Dutta: Happy bday you live wire rockstar @RanveerOfficial! Hava super one!! N t next time I see u , we better take a pic together! Don’t hava single one! Big hug !

Harshvardhan Rane: Happy, talented, real, entertaining, sincere, serious, funny. Everything that i want to watch on big screen Movie camera Happy birthday @RanveerOfficial The first and last of your kind.

Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday to this absolute rockstar and guy who is all heart!! This is perhaps the most normal pic we have u mad hatter..Please never change..Wish u all the happiness and Nutella..love toh u already have the bestWinking face with tongue Biggest hug @RanveerOfficial Hugging faceRed heartBirthday cake #HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh.

Urvashi Rautela: I hope your birthday is the happiest. Wishing you happiest birthday.

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday my brother @RanveerOfficial …stay as mad and as energetic always!!!u r a star love u brother…stay blessed always.

(Inputs from IANS)