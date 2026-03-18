Ranveer Singh Starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ lands in legal trouble over fan made poster

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Bhubaneswar: Ranveer Singh Starrer blockbuster movie ‘Dhurandhar second part – ‘Dhurandhar:The Revenge’ has landed in legal trouble ahead of it’s release in theaters.

The Sikh community has reportedly issued a legal notice to the makers of the movie over a poster showcasing Ranveer Singh’s character holding a cigarette while wearing a turban.

This poster has sparked controversy. The poster is said to be a song of the movie-Pralay .

As per the traditions of Sikh Community, the sonsumption of tobacco is strictly prohibited for them. So, the poster depiction of Ranveer holding a cigarette while wearing a turban has received the backlash.

The a Sikh community has sent the legal notice to the ‘Dhurandhar makers along with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

They have demanded the makers to remove the scene showcasing the character smoking and edits from the movie. They have also sought an apology from the makers and immediate action before the release has been made as well.

Meanwhile, the makers have not made any official statement regarding this matter yet.

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The controversy erupted after Paramjit Singh Sarna, the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Delhi State, shared a post on his X raising the same issue. He wrote, “The poster of the Pralay song from the film Dhurandhar 2 depicts a turbaned Sikh character holding a cigarette. This portrayal is deeply offensive and a serious violation of Sikh religious principles.

“In Sikh tradition, tobacco is strictly prohibited and regarded as a Bajjar Kurehit, one of the gravest breaches of the Sikh code of conduct,” he added.

The post further read, “Displaying a Sikh wearing a Dastaar while holding a cigarette is therefore a blatant misrepresentation of Sikh identity and hurts the sentiments of Sikhs worldwide.”

Explaining further, he added, “The Sikh turban is a sacred article of faith. Its use in this context is completely irrelevant to the narrative of the film and appears to trivialise and misrepresent Sikh beliefs before a global audience. Such imagery directly attacks Sikh sentiments and projects a distorted understanding of the Sikh faith. We urge the concerned authorities to take immediate cognizance of this matter, investigate the portrayal, and direct the makers to remove or correct this offensive poster.”

Meanwhile, fans have pointed out that there is no new song titled “Pralay” in the movie and the poster is fan-made or AI-generated.

One person wrote: “There is no such song called Pralay in Dhurandhar 2, and the pic you have posted here is not an official one—it is a fan-made poster.”

Another comment read: “Respected sir, please look into the poster. It is a fan-made or AI-generated poster. There is no song named ‘Pralay’ in Dhurandhar 2. Music rights for the film are with T-Series, and on that poster, Saregama Music is mentioned. Not an official poster. Research before posting.”