Ranveer Singh response after FWICE issues non-cooperation directive over ‘Don 3’ exit

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has responded after federation of Western India Cine Employees issues non-cooperation directive over ‘Don 3’ exit today. The directive has suggested film industry to avoid collaborating with the actor until the issue is resolved.

Ranveer’s official spokesperson has issued a statement in which they wrote “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.

While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead.

He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance.”

The directive stated that the actor was sent multiple reminders to present himself in front of the body regarding the matter and formally discuss the issue and reason why he chose to take an exit from the film ‘Don 3’.

Advertisement

As per reports, FWICE issued the ban after reviewing a complaint filed by Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. The production house alleges financial losses of Rs 40-45 crore after Ranveer pulled out of the film, reportedly due to creative differences and delays.

More details related to this matter is awaited.

Look at the post here:

#WATCH | Mumbai | On FWICE issues, Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh, Chief Advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Ashoke Pandit says, “We received a complaint filed by Farhan Akhtar, who is a member of our Association, against… https://t.co/rMweDQtESa pic.twitter.com/Xea6msJF7q — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Also Read: Ranveer Singh banned Over Don 3 Exit Row with Farhan Akhtar