Ranveer Singh receives death threat, Rs 10 crore demand from Bishnoi gang member

Advertisement

Mumbai: Blockbuster movie Dhurandhar star, Ranveer Singh has reportedly received a death threat voice message with a Rs 10 crore extortion from members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The message that Ranveer received on his manager’s number was reportedly from an American phone number with the alleged being Harry Boxer who is one of the Lawrence gang’s special operatives.

It is being said that the efforts are being made by the crime branch to gather information about the person who used the sim to send the threat voice message as well as demanded Rs 10 crore from Ranveer.

Moreover, the enquiry has already been started but till now no FIR has been reportedly logged for this matter.

Advertisement

Following the threats, the Actor’s security has been tightened and his manager’s statement has also been recorded.

Amid security concerns and death threats, Ranveer and Deepika along with mother, Anju Bhavnani attended Prakash Padukone’s Event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai yesterday.

This incident came after a firing took place outside Rohit Shetty’s house in Mumbai on February 1 in which multiple gunmen reportedly fired four rounds. In the recent development of the firing case it is being said that the weapons used have been recovered.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Expresses Gratitude and Honor Playing Maestro Ravi Shankar in Hollywood Film