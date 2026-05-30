Ranveer Singh meets with Arsenal Midfield maestro Declan Rice, dedicates Kishore Kumar’s “Tere Jaisa Yaar” song to him

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New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh recently met with Arsenal Star Declan Rice in Budapest.

On Friday evening, Ranveer left his fans surprised after he shared a picture with Declan Rice on his Instagram Story.

In the image, the duo is seen smiling warmly as they pose together. What made Ranveer’s post even more eye-catching was his choice of background music — Kishore Kumar’s timeless classic ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ from ‘Yaarana’.

“About last night (red and white heart emojis),” he captioned the post.

The meeting comes days after Arsenal clinched their first domestic title in more than 20 years, and no doubt, Declan Rice has been instrumental in Arsenal’s historic Premier League triumph.

The last time The Gunners clinched a Premier League title was in the 2003/04 season, when they won under manager Arsene Wenger and the captaincy of Patrick Vieira.

Ranveer, an avid football fan, was on cloud nine after Arsenal’s historic win.

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Sharing an emotional post on Instagram after the club’s victory, Ranveer reflected on the excitement, loyalty and nostalgia tied to his long-standing love for the club.

“Arsenal is not a family I was born into. It is a family I chose. After being mesmerised seeing Arsene Wengers ‘Invincibles’ play the beautiful game in its most exquisite form, I became a lifelong Arsenal fan. That was in 2001, I was 16. And I chose well. What style, what flair, what a dazzling club!” Ranveer recalled.

Referring to the club being crowned the Premier League Champions, the ‘Dhurandhar’ star added, “Then, times changed. The tides of fortune kept ebbing, for what became a cruel age. But today, after 22 arduous years of struggle, hate, ridicule and despondency, pride and glory is restored at Arsenal football club. A redemption arc for the ages.”

Ranveer emphasised how the club’s victory comes as a “life lesson.”

“It’s more than football, it’s a life lesson. Stay the course, keep believing in yourself, trust the process, maintain the purity in your intent and back it with unrelenting hard work, the reward will come. Loyalty and resilience matter most in hard times. What a magnificent triumph by Super Mik’s young Gunners. An unforgettable chapter in sports history. Long live The Arsenal. #COYG,” he wrote.

(ANI)