Ranveer Singh flaunts hair styled by wife Deepika Padukone
(Photo: Durga Chakravarty)

Ranveer Singh flaunts man bun styled by wife Deepika

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh flaunted his hair styled by wife Deepika Padukone in a new social media post.

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared the picture. He is seen showcasing a small man bun.

The “Gully Boy” actor  “Hair by: @deepikapadukone. A Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?” he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.4 million likes.

Deepika commented: “Who took the picture…?”

The actors tied the knot in 2018 at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

The couple will be next be seen together in Kabir Khan’s “83”, where Ranveer plays the former Indian captain Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
State

Odia Veteran Actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70

Entertainment

Priyanka to hubby Nick: Thank you for thinking of me all the time

Entertainment

Salman Khan goes farming on a tractor

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin Tiwari to star in movie ‘Suicide Or…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.