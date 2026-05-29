Ranveer Singh eyes new challenges beyond Don 3 controversy

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who has been in the news for a few months over speculations about Don 3, is now making way for a new string of grand projects.

Reports say the actor is meticulously rebuilding his filmography with mega-budget films and unconventional genres after a triumphant performance in Aditya Dhar’s latest action entertainers, Dhurandhar.

Pralay is another film on the actor’s recent schedule which is expected to be a zombie thriller and the film has the capacity to showcase Ranveer in an entirely different role.

While such space is new for Bollywood cinema at large, the actor seems ready to take certain creative liberties rather than blindly follow the tried and tested commercial route.

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Apart from this, Pralay talks are rife about a project based on Meluha universe and another one with Aditya Dhar, with whom the successful collaboration has encouraged the actor to consider more work with the director.

However, Don 3 continues to make headlines. Recent few weeks have seen Ranveer Singh’s alleged rift with the Don 3 team taking over gossip pages.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly issued a notice of non-cooperation regarding the issue and it was said that the sides had already engaged in arguments, but nothing in the detail of this non-cooperation notice has been made public by either party.

But ignoring this ongoing discussion of Don 3, the actor seems determined to aim for a bigger career overhaul and achieve it through a number of high-concept film projects, action entertainers and unconventional ventures, that would definitely reshape his identity in the industry.

Also read: Ranveer Singh Offers Prayers At Chamundeshwari Temple In Mysuru