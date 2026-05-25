Ranveer Singh banned Over Don 3 Exit Row with Farhan Akhtar

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Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh has been served a non-cooperation directive by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) following his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, reports suggest.

As per reports, FWICE issued the ban after reviewing a complaint filed by Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment through the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association. The production house alleges financial losses of Rs 40-45 crore after Ranveer pulled out of the film, reportedly due to creative differences and delays.

The directive instructs industry members to refrain from collaborating with Singh until the dispute is resolved.

FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit called it a “grave” matter, condemning the trend of actors abandoning projects just before shooting.

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Ranveer’s team has not issued a detailed response, stating he prefers to maintain silence with dignity. The Producers Guild of India has also stepped in, advising legal resolution. Don 3, announced in 2023 with Ranveer as the new Don, remains on hold.

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