Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone receive extortion threat, tighten security at their residence in Mumbai

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have tightened the security around their residence in Mumbai after receiving extortion threat demanding crores. As per sources, armed security personnel are keeping vigil around the couple’s residence. Moreover, another uniformed police personnel is also stationed with the two actors, as per sources citing to have seen the letter sent to the Dadar Police Station.

Earlier, several reports claimed that Ranveer received a threatening message demanding crores through a WhatsApp voice note. Now, reports have informed that Ranveer sought out the help of the Mumbai Police after receiving the extortion threat. Soon after security outside his residence was immediately heightened.

Meanwhile, the police is trying to locate the individual who sent the WhatsApp voice note. Investigation is ongoing.